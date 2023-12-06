Selling Sunset: What is Marie-Lou Nurk’s net worth?

Marie-Lou Nurk made a huge impact on the plot of Selling Sunset during Season 7. What is her net worth?

It’s unclear if Marie-Lou Nurk will be returning for Selling Sunset Season 8 and beyond. Her relationship with Jason Oppenheim came to an end after endless drama while they were filming Season 7.

The ex-couple blames their split on the difficulties of long-distance love, but fans theorize that his lingering feelings for Chrishell Stause might be the true culprit.

Article continues after ad

Now, it’s time to do a deep dive into Marie-Lou’s finances. These are the details about her net worth.

Marie-Lou Nurk has a net worth of $600,000

According to News Unzip, Marie-Lou has an estimated net worth of $600,000. Other publications, including Biography Gist, confirm that her net worth falls into that range.

Article continues after ad

Where exactly did her money come from, though? Marie-Lou is a model who’s signed with Marilyn Agency New York and Mega Model Agency in Hamburg and Berlin.

Marie-Lou currently has 211,000 followers on Instagram keeping up with her and her daily content. She often posts videos and pictures of her healthy food choices, her travels throughout Europe and the United States, and her fashionable outfits.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The model’s Instagram showcases the many brands she works with on a professional level. Some of the brands she’s represented and posted about include Soru Jewellery, Nana Jacqueline, and Label Loft London.

How does Marie-Lou Nurk’s net worth compare to her ex-boyfriend, Jason Oppenheim?

Jason and Marie-Lou called it quits after a 10-month-long relationship full of affectionate selfies and global travel.

Article continues after ad

Despite their age gap, it seemed there was a lot of hope for their romance. According to them, issues maintaining a long-distance relationship weren’t easy to navigate.

Article continues after ad

Finances were never one of their problems, though. Celebrity Net Worth states that Jason has a net worth of $50 million.

His wealth doesn’t come from modeling for elite brands the way Marie-Lou’s wealth does. Jason’s money stems from his success in the real estate industry.