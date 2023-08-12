Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani says she regrets Season 6 drama with Bre Tiesi

Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani just gave an update on her relationship with Bre Tiesi. Well…lack thereof.

While Chelsea Lazkani is recognized on Selling Sunset for her fashionable looks, she is also known for all of the drama she gets into.

In Season 6, things between her and newcomer Bre Tiesi definitely got tense over the father of Bre’s child and their relationship. Chelsea even once claimed that Bre wanted to kill her.

Looking back on the season and preparing for the next one, Chelsea just reflected on their beef and has something to say about it.

Does Selling Sunset’s Chelsea regret the drama with Bre?

On August 11, Chelsea spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about her Season 6 drama with Bre Tiesi and where they stand now.

She said, “I respect her, but I don’t have a relationship with her. Very rarely do I regret something I’ve said, but I regret how my relationship with her started.”

“I projected a lot of my unhealed trauma onto her, which I don’t think is fair, and I can understand why we have that rift in our relationship. My approach could have been a lot better.”

The reality TV star went on to reassure fans that she does have a nurturing side

Chelsea added, “My tenderness and care and kindness could have shown in a better light so that the audience could get to know who I am at my core. But at the same time, relationships are a journey. I tend not to hold grudges and believe everything can be rectified to an extent, and I hope to do that.”

Viewers will soon see if the two will be able to finally put their drama behind them as Season 7 is set to premiere in October.

