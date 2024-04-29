Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi sued for “emotional distress” by ex-employees

The lawsuit is also accusing the breakout reality TV star of loss of earnings and loss of employment benefits.

Outside of a squabble with her Selling Sunset co-star Chelsea Lazkani, newbie Bre Tiesi has rarely been in any drama, whether that be on-screen or off-screen. However, according to a lawsuit, that record of hers may be about to change.

On April 26, The Blast reported in an exclusive article that the reality TV star is being faced with a lawsuit by three of her former employees.

“Plaintiffs suffered severe emotional distress, loss of earnings, and loss of employment benefits, among other things,” is allegedly the basis for the lawsuit as per the outlet.

The former employees who have jointly filed the suit are reportedly Amanda Bustand (Bre’s former social media manager), Kenneth Gomez (Bre’s ex-personal assistant), and Lucy Poole (Bre’s former nanny).

The Blast states that they are seeking at least $3,000,000 in compensation each, with two million for “emotional distress” and one million for financial losses.

Bre hasn’t publicly addressed the lawsuit as of yet. It’s unclear whether or not any of these employees will be featured in the upcoming eighth season of Selling Sunset, which has not received an official release date.