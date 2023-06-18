Selling Sunset’s Marie-Lou Nurk reveals Season 7 release date

Marie-Lou Nurk from Selling Sunset Season 6 just publicly shared when the show is making its return.

Selling Sunset Season 6 was definitely a smash hit. So much so, that fans are impatiently waiting for the next season of drama, fashion, and luxurious homes.

One of the newcomers of the sixth season isn’t a real estate agent. Her name is Marie-Lou Nurk, and she came on the show as Jason Oppenheim’s girlfriend.

Even though the couple has now split up, she still seems to be involved in Selling Sunset. In fact, she recently revealed in an interview that the series is set to return a lot sooner than expected.

What did Selling Sunset’s Marie-Lou say about Season 7?

On June 16, Marie-Lou spoke with Grazia and confirmed that she will be coming back for the seventh season.

While she didn’t reveal the specific release date, the model did share the month that Season 7 will be on Netflix.

She said, “So season seven will come out in October and it’s already been filmed. We shot the last episode in March, so I know that there will be a lot of press because we were still together at this point. I’m also involved in a little bit of drama with Chrishell.”

The reality TV star went on to talk about her breakup with Jason and potentially getting back out in the dating scene.

Marie-Lou said, “As for my love life, it’s still super fresh. We just broke up and I just want to focus on myself right now. But let’s see, we never really know what will happen and you always meet someone when you least expect it, so let’s see.”

However, at the time of writing, a reunion for Season 6 has yet to be announced by Netflix.

To stay updated on all things Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.