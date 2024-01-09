Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi has fans divided: Self-empowerment or anger issues?

Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi tried to explain her past with newbie Cassandra Dawn.

Selling Sunset fans have split opinions about Bre Tiesi and the energy she brings to the Netflix reality TV show.

Based on social media reactions, plenty of Selling Sunset fans love Bre Tiesi‘s energy and what she provides to the show.

Others have been vocal about their frustrations regarding Bre and the way she treats other people on camera.

Is her attitude something that comes from self-empowerment, or does it stem from anger issues? Here’s what social media users are saying.

Bre Tiesi’s energy on Selling Sunset

A Reddit thread has been launched to discuss Bre’s mood, attitude, and personality on Selling Sunset.

The Redditor who started the thread wrote, “I love this moment for Bre. I wish every woman could own who she is this way. I was so impressed with how she stood up for herself, did not allow herself to be compared to anyone else, and how she did not back down from this ambush.”

The moment they’re referring to was when Bre argued with Cassandra Dawn during the finale of Season 7.

Not every single fan agrees with the original Redditor, though. One person wrote, “No offense, but this is anger issues and extreme insecurities masked as self-love and ‘no-nonsense attitude’ IMO.”

Someone else jumped to Bre’s defense to say, “Normalize minding your business and not pushing other people’s boundaries so you don’t see a side of them you don’t like. Let’s not act like this was her mood on a regular basis.”

Other Redditors joined the conversation to draw parallels to Chelsea Lazkani and Chrishell Stause‘s angry moments, as well.

In separate moments on camera, viewers saw Chelsea and Chrishell both lash out for different reasons.

For some reason, fans aren’t questioning if Chelsea or Chrishell’s attitudes come from self-empowerment or anger issues. Interestingly, this topic seems to only revolve around Bre.

Season 8 of Selling Sunset will certainly bring more drama to the surface.