Selling Sunset fans “shocked after Chelsea Lazkani files divorce from husband

After several years of marriage and two children, Chelsea Lazkani from Selling Sunset and her husband Jeff have called it quits.

Even though there isn’t a Selling Sunset season currently airing, that hasn’t stopped the stars and alums from being at the forefront of drama.

It all started a few days ago when the former lead of the show Christine Quinn’s husband was arrested for alleged domestic violence.

He was arrested a second time soon after, and the married couple have now both sought out restraining orders against each other following the alleged incident.

However, they are not the only Selling Sunset relationship that is taking a turn for the worse.

On March 27, Page Six revealed that Season 7 star and successful real estate agent Chelsea Lazkani has filed for divorce against her husband Jeff Lazkani after over five years of marriage and several seasons on the show.

The two share two children together under the age of six, whom Chelsea is requesting that they share joint custody according to the outlet.

Upon hearing the news, Selling Sunset fans instantly took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the split, most of whom were completely shocked by the announcement.

One fan chimed in and wrote, “WHOA the reality show version of the marriage gave me zero reason to expect this. That’s tv/social media for you.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “They seemed like a cute couple and their kids are so little 🙁 Her husband seemed really into her too. Next season of SS will def be interesting!”

“WHAT?!?!? I don’t know why I’m so shocked but I am,” a fan also commented. None of her co-stars have publicly addressed the divorce. Season 8 has not received an official release date as of yet, but it already has been confirmed that Chelsea will be returning.