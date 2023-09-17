Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi weighs in on drama with Chelsea Lazkani

Bre Tiesi from Selling Sunset just looked back on the tense criticism she received from Chelsea Lazkani in Season 6.

One of the newcomers of Selling Sunset is Bre Tiesi, who joined the reality TV show during it’s Season 6. After bringing tense moments and impressive fashion, it’s no surprise that the real estate mogul will return for Season 7.

But, before teasing the future, we must address the past—specifically, her drama with Chelsea Lazkani.

Her co-star judged Bre because of her relationship with the father of her child, Nick Cannon (who has eleven children with other women).

Chelsea later admitted that she regrets taking it too far with Bre. Now it’s Bre’s turn to address it.

Is Selling Sunset’s Bre on good terms with Chelsea?

On September 13, Bre spoke with US Weekly about her fallout with Chelsea.

She said, “As a grown-up, I don’t care if you like me or not. If you don’t like me, I don’t care to make you like me. You’re welcome to your opinion and that’s fine. And I don’t really think there’s a way of changing that.”

The reality TV star also weighed in on the intense Season 6 drama between Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause. She personally doesn’t believe that they will patch their friendship up any time soon.

Bre said, “I don’t think so. I think they’ll probably try, but I just think that some of the accusations and the behavior are a little bit hard to move on from.”

Judging by her not saying that the two are on the road to being besties, their drama is sure to continue to unfold in Season 7.

To stay updated on all things Selling Sunset, make sure to check our page here.