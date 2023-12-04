Selling Sunset fans are annoyed by Chelsea Lazkani’s religious judgement of others

Bre Tiesi’s situation with Nick Cannon spurred some opinions out of Chelsea Lazkani. Fans of Selling Sunset don’t approve.

Fans of Selling Sunset appreciate Chelsea Lazkani for a handful of reasons including her fashion sense and her ability to sell tons of luxury mansions.

One thing fans of the show aren’t loving about Chelsea, though, is her problematic religious judgment of her co-stars.

More specifically, Chelsea found herself in some serious drama after criticizing Bre Tiesi’s open relationship with Nick Cannon. Here’s what social media users are saying about Chelsea.

Article continues after ad

Selling Sunset fans don’t love Chelsea‘s religious judgment

A Reddit thread has been launched to discuss Chelsea‘s religious judgment of Bre.

Article continues after ad

The person who started the thread wrote, “Chelsea… I dunno I really just can’t stand her personality especially with her putting everything on ‘as a Christian woman.’ Your religion and belief system literally means nothing to anyone else’s life or choices.”

Another user responded by saying, “ Chelsea has been very off-putting for me this season and I liked her before. It’s almost like she thrives on chaos and conflict.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I am pretty neutral about Bre (not a fan and don’t dislike her either) but the way Chelsea went the extra mile to make her uncomfortable was so messy.”

Article continues after ad

A third user wrote, “I wish Chelsea would stop inserting herself in everything. She’s bloody jarring.”

Someone else chimed into the conversation to say, “I’m really confused about the whole ‘Christian values’ thing while she’s like ‘Yeah I want a sex room and a bunch of strippers’ as soon as she walks into the party planning meeting.”

Article continues after ad

Others in the thread proceeded to call Chelsea out for being greedy and prideful – two traits that aren’t inherently “Christian.”

Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani on Selling Sunset.

Someone else talked about how Christians should prioritize their treatment of others more than how many bible verses they know, which is a message Chelsea might not be aware of.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, we do know Chelsea has been openly apologetic to Bre for some of the religious criticisms she laid out in the past.