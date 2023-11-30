Selling Sunset fans have kept receipts on all of “fraud” Bre Tiesi’s lies

Fans of Selling Sunset have banded together to discuss some of Bre Tiesi’s lies while filming Selling Sunset.

Ever since Bre Tiesi joined the cast of Selling Sunset, drama on the show has reached new heights.

Her open relationship with Nick Cannon became the source of some serious drama between her and Chelsea Lazkani.

Her frustration with the commission split stirred up some problems between her and Jason Oppenheim as well. Now, fans of the show are keeping tabs on all of the lies she is told on camera so far.

Here’s why fans are calling Bre Tiesi a fraud

A Reddit thread has been created to discuss Bre‘s fraudulent” statements while filming the latest season of Selling Sunset.

The user who started the thread says, “Bre Tiesi is a fraud yet people stan her.” They go on to talk about all the “blatant lies” they’ve noticed from Bre since she joined the cast.

The Redditor wrote, “Nick Cannon is her man: as we all can see clearly he isn’t. [Nick] can’t pay child support because he has 10+ kids, that one was debunked by her own laywer lawyer. She claimed to be one of the best agents but hasn’t sold anything this year.

“She didn’t know Cassandra but we’ve seen her like and comment her posts from 2021, like congratulating her for her engagement. She was already a liar before joining the show as she claimed to have beaten a demi marathon record, probably to promote her fitness app.

“She is also shaming Cassandra for being a playmate when she has an OF account. She came onto the show to revamp her image but the truth is she is a liar and a fraud.”

Other people responded in the thread calling Bre “so cringe“ and comparing her to “every mean girl“ they attended school with.

Although Nicole Young labeled Emma Hernan a social climber at one point, fans in this Reddit thread believe Bre is actually more of a social climber than anyone else.

Bre Tiesi on Instagram.

Others in the Reddit thread are bothered by Bre‘s choice to continually defend Nick as a way of making their romantic situation look better – even though she’s already complained about some of the problematic issues with Nick to her co-stars.

As of now, it’s unclear if Bre will return to continue filming future seasons of Selling Sunset.