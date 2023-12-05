Heather Rae El Moussa posts cryptic caption about her or Bre Tiese’s future on Selling Sunset

Is it true that Heather Rae El Moussa or Bre Tiesi has officially quit Selling Sunset? Here’s what we know.

What’s next for the future of Selling Sunset? Fans are in the dark about the fate of two very important cast members.

Heather Rae El Moussa and Bre Tiesi have been wildly vocal about their blossoming friendship since they met on the set of the show.

Now, we’ve been given a hint about one of their futures when it comes to Season 8 of Selling Sunset. It looks like one of these women is done filming.

Heather Rae El Moussa OR Bre Tiesi is done filming Selling Sunset

Heather shared a photo thread with Bre on Instagram adding a very cryptic caption. She wrote, “The yin to my yang [heart emojis] Opposite in almost every way but became besties immediately – and even though we’re not on the same show together anymore, our friendship is stronger than ever.”

According to Heather in that caption, either she or Bre won’t be part of Selling Sunset anymore!

Most recently, Heather gave birth to her first child with Tarek El Moussa. She’s been hinting at the fact that she really wants to focus on family life in loads of interviews.

The “family life” narrative potentially means she doesn’t have an interest in returning for the drama of Selling Sunset Season 8.

Bre stormed off the set of the show during the finale because she was so upset about all of the drama surrounding her.

Bre’s been open about how much she resents being judged by Chelsea Lazkani for her open relationship with Nick Cannon. She’s also talked about her disappointment in the commission split with Jason Oppenheim.

Heather and Bre both have motives for leaving Selling Sunset and never returning. Now that Heather has shared this cryptic caption on Instagram, fans are trying to piece together which of these ladies is officially done with the show.

As of now, Heather and Bre haven’t made any formal announcement about their departure. Fans will have to wait and see.