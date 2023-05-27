Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi was asked to be on these other reality TV shows

Netflix’s Selling Sunset is not the only reality TV show that Bre Tiesi was offered a role for. Here are the others she turned down.

Selling Sunset Season 6’s Bre Tiesi came to this season as a newcomer. However, she is quickly becoming a fan-favorite.

Bre’s only challenge from this season has been with her co-star Chelsea Lazkani. The two have had it out on-screen – and their feud has not stopped.

Nonetheless, this season has shown that Bre is perfect for reality TV.

And, in a tell-all interview, Bre just announced that Selling Sunset was not the first show she was requested to be on.

Is Selling Sunset Bre Tiesi’s first reality TV show?

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Bre revealed that production teams had asked her to join several other reality TV shows in the past.

She said, “I’ve been asked on every dating show known to man. Love Island, FBoy Island, so many shows like that, and it’s just not at all what I was interested in.”

Bre didn’t elaborate on the other shows networks had asked her to be on, but the reality TV star shared why she turned them down.

Bre said, “I was not interested in sharing my dating life and all of the stuff that comes with a dating show, so I definitely said no to those opportunities.”

Also, the real estate icon revealed that Netflix had asked her to star in Selling Sunset before Season 6.

Bre remarked, “So I was actually asked to be on the show a couple of years ago, and I was not really ready at the time.”

This is ironic because the other newcomer of Season 6 – Nicole Young – was also supposed to join the series earlier.

Bre has not announced whether or not she is returning for Season 7 of Selling Sunset.

