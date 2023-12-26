Selling Sunset fans convinced Cassandra Dawn will return for Season 8

What exactly is next for Selling Sunset Season 8, and will fans see more of Cassandra Dawn?

Cassandra Dawn certainly brought the drama when she showed up to film episodes of Selling Sunset Season 7.

She connected with Chelsea Lazkani on camera but quickly became enemies with Bre Tiesi.

Now, there’s a question about whether or not Cassandra will be part of Selling Sunset Season 8 based on speculation from fans.

Is Cassandra Dawn returning to Selling Sunset?

A Reddit thread has been launched to discuss Cassandra‘s potential return to Selling Sunset for future episodes of the hit Netflix reality TV show.

Someone snapped a picture of Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, and Chelsea hanging out with a fourth mystery woman.

One Redditor wrote, “I wonder who’s the person sitting next to Chelsea?” Another person quickly responded with, “Some people are speculating it’s Cassandra…”

To that, a third user chimed in to say, “Yeah, that was my first thought… But would that mean that Bre is out and no longer friends with Emma and Chrishell?”

They’re referring to the fact that Chrishell and Emma have been friends with Bre since Bre joined the cast.

If these ladies are now spending time with Cassandra, does that mean Bre is no longer part of the show? Or does that mean Bre isn’t friends with the rest of the cast anymore?

Based on social media posts, these rumors couldn’t be further from the truth. A quick scroll through Bre’s Instagram feed reveals that she’s still good friends with Emma and Chrishell at the very least. She shared a friendly photo thread with them on November 17, 2023.

Another Redditor wrote, “It looks like Cassandra… I wonder how that happened? After the reunion, that would be the last person I expected to be sitting there.”

For now, the fourth woman spotted filming Selling Sunset is a total mystery. Fans will have to wait and see to uncover her identity.