Why Bre Tiesi “hid” in her house after filming Selling Sunset Season 7

Bre Tiesi claims she temporarily hid away inside her home after filming Selling Sunset Season 7. The show had an impact on her.

The amount of drama that unraveled during Season 7 of Selling Sunset was intense.

Christine Quinn was no longer part of the show, but that didn’t stop the rest of the real estate agents from creating other problems amongst each other.

Bre Tiesi was one of the newer cast additions, and it turns out that filming Season 7 made her want to hide away in her home.

Bre Tiesi wanted to hide out after filming Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset certainly had an impact on Bre. She revealed that she temporarily hid from the world after filming came to an end.

According to People, she said, “I hid in my house. No makeup, no anything. I was like, ‘Just nobody talk to me.’ No sounds, and then my kid comes screaming and I’m like, ‘Okay, that sound works but that’s it.’”

INSTAGRAM Bre Tiesi was in hiding for a little while.

She went on to say, “I’m at peace. I could stay home and never leave again. I may or may not have worked it out. So, you’ll have to see [if I return].”

As a reminder, Bre stormed off during the finale episode of the show because she felt like she was over the entire dynamic.

She dealt with some drama with Chelsea Lazkani who judged her for her open relationship with Nick Cannon.

She also faced frustrations regarding the commission split that Jason and Brett Oppenheim have in place at the office.

From Bre’s perspective, no one she works with should have anything to say about her relationship since she’s happy with the arrangement she has with Nick.

NETFLIX Bre Tiesi is not hiding out anymore.

She also believes the real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group deserve to have much bigger commission splits compared to where those numbers currently stand.

Time has passed since Selling Sunset Season 7 finished filming. Lately, Bre has been out and about once again without hiding away in her home.