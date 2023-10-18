Selling Sunset fans “cringe” at Chrishell Stause’s acting in new Lifetime movie

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause is heading back to her iconic acting career. However, her fans aren’t exactly on board with her talent.

Before rising to fame as one of the main real estate agents on Selling Sunset, Chrishell Stause was already well-known for her acting career.

Namely, she was a soap actress with long-running roles in three different soap operas: All My Children, The Young and the Restless, and Day of Our Lives.

Her last acting project before joining Selling Sunset was the film Eve of Abduction, where she performed alongside her All My Children co-star Robb Derringer.

Now that she has been starring on the Netflix reality show for seven seasons, Chrishell is heading back to the screen in the way we knew her first. However, her fans believe that she has lost her touch.

Is Selling Sunset’s Chrishell starring in a new movie?

On October 16, Lifetime released the trailer for their upcoming film You’re Not Supposed To Be Here on YouTube.

The clip showcased Chrishell as one of the main characters in the movie and put her acting talents on full display.

Lifetime movies don’t exactly get a good rep on their own accord. But, according to Selling Sunset’s Reddit, viewers of the clip are not exactly sold on Chrishell breaking that narrative.

One fan wrote, “This is barely even acting. This is absolute cringe stuff.”

Another fan did try to back her up (kind of) and wrote, “In fairness, it’s a made-for-TV movie, so I don’t think it’s fair to expect the next Everything, Everywhere, All At Once.”

Only time will tell whether or not Chrishell Stause’s acting performance in the full movie proves the haters wrong.

To stay updated on Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.