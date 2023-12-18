Selling Sunset fans weigh in on Chrishell Stause memoir: “It’s so bad”

What’s the deal with Chrishell Stause’s memoir? Fans have weighed in with their opinions on social media.

Some of Chrishell Stause’s fans grew obsessed with her after watching her star in soap operas like The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives.

Others are newly enticed by Chrishell after watching her in Selling Sunset since it premiered on Netflix in 2019.

Regardless of how long you’ve been a fan of Chrishell, you might be interested in reading her memoir. Here’s what everyone has been saying about the book on social media.

Is Chrishell Stause’s memoir worth reading?

A Reddit thread has been launched to discuss Chrishell’s memoir. The person who started the thread asked, “Is Chrishelle’s book any good?

“It’s in Audible’s Christmas sale and I’m considering getting it because I love a good memoir. Does it get into how she started street fighting? Seriously though, is it worth spending eight hours on?”

The responses are a mixed bag so far. Some people absolutely love it while others didn’t seem to enjoy it in the slightest.

The negative comments include one person who wrote, “No, it’s dumb lol. Just listen to Celebrity Memoir Book Club’s podcast on it and you’ll be fine.”

Someone else added, “No, it’s so bad lol. I have never rolled my eyes so hard. Her construction tips were abysmal.”

Some of Chrishell’s devoted fans who read the book weren’t so quick to judge it so harshly, though.

One person wrote, “I read it and I thought it was fine! Nothing spectacular, but if you like Chrishell you’ll enjoy it, it’s an easy read.”

Another chimed in to say, “It’s fine. Not spectacular but not terrible. It’s pretty much exactly what you expect for a ‘celebrity memoir.'”

Anyone who considers themselves to be a true fan of Chrishell might benefit from reading her book to gain deeper insight into who she is when she isn’t filming Selling Sunset.