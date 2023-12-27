Selling Sunset: Does Netflix pay for the cast’s makeup & stylists?

The ladies of Selling Sunset are always dressed to the nines. Who exactly is paying for all of that?

Have you ever wondered who pays for the makeup artists, hair stylists, and fashion stylists on set during each season of Selling Sunset?

This is a question the ladies of the show get asked by their fans… consistently!

Chelsea Lazkani posted a video on TikTok breaking down the truth of the matter when it comes to makeup artists and professional stylists for the entire cast.

Selling Sunset ladies pay for everything on their own

In Chelsea‘s TikTok video, she spoke the truth about what it takes to look her best while filming Selling Sunset. According to her, the whole cast is on their own regarding their appearances!

In the clip, Chelsea says, “We do not get a wardrobe or glam budget. This is very standard in reality TV… You come as you please.”

She continues, “On Selling Sunset, we definitely turn up for y’all. We turn it up. We’re definitely glam girls. We love to bring the fashion.

“We get glam to film, for the most part. Every single time. And it is out of our own pockets. No wardrobe budget, no one pays for our glam, nobody pays for our outfits.”

She then revealed that some of her co-stars have professional stylists working with them. She doesn’t work with a stylist herself, though.

The video raked in more than 150,000 likes from fans of the show who were grateful to finally get some answers to these burning questions.

At the end of the day, Selling Sunset is a hit reality TV show on Netflix. That being said, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility for Netflix producers to eventually pay these fees to ensure that the cast always looks fabulous.