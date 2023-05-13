Selling Sunset Season 6 revealed: Meet the stars

Here is a rundown of the official Selling Sunset Season 6 cast and their ages, including the newcomers of the show.

The trailer for Season 6 of Selling Sunset revealed that viewers will be seeing both familiar and new faces.

With Christine Quinn leaving ahead of the season, two newcomers will be taking her place in the Netflix show.

Selling Sunset Season 6 cast and ages

Here is a list of who is returning to the series and who is making their reality TV debut on the upcoming season.

Heather El Moussa (35 years old)

Heather filmed this season while pregnant with her first child, Tristan. But, this doesn’t seem to be stopping her from making large sales and being in her ‘boss mama era’.

Chrishell Stause (41 years old)

Known previously for her acting career, Chrishell has been a cast member on the show since the very beginning. She is also one of the most successful stars in the franchise, with over 3 million followers on Instagram.

Nicole Young (37 years old)

While she might be one of the newcomers of Selling Sunset, Nicole has already proved herself as a big-deal in the real estate industry.

“I have $100 million in sales and counting. If someone were to get in the way of that, there’s gonna be an issue,” is what she said in the Season 6 trailer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Mary Fitzgerald (42 years old)

With several years of real estate experience, Mary is another original member of the show that should be taken seriously.

Amanza Smith (46 years old)

Don’t be fooled by Amanza being the oldest member of the cast. She has shown in previous seasons that she is not afraid to get into some drama with the other cast members.

Emma Hernan (31 years old)

With over 2 million followers on Instagram, Emma Hernan is quickly becoming a breakout star in the series.

Chelsea Lazkani (30 years old)

After joining the series back in Season 5, Chelsea has made it clear that she is not playing around. And, judging by the official trailer for the upcoming season, she may be about to ruffle some feathers.

Bre Tresi (32 years old)

The second newcomer of the cast, this is the first time that Bre has been on reality TV. Let’s see what she’s capable of and whether or not she fits in with the other stars.

To stay updated on all things Reality TV, check out Dexerto’s coverage for other popular shows like Below Deck and Love is Blind.