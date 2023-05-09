Selling Sunset Season 6: Premiere date, trailer, more

Season 6 of everyone’s favorite reality real estate show promises to showcase even more drama as the Selling Sunset crew adds new realtors and storylines.

It was an explosive season at The Oppenheim Group, as the real estate agents had to deal with difficult sellers and other agents. But most of the big drama came from within.

Co-founder Jason Oppenheim and fellow cast member Chrishell Stause entered into a short-lived relationship, and agent Christine Quinn was thrown into the hot seat when costar Emma Hernan accused her of bribing a client to not sign with her.

With Christine now gone and the future of The Oppenheim Group a bit up in the air, let’s take a look at everything the show’s sixth season has in store.

Season 6 will premiere on May 19 on Netflix. As is the case with most Netflix shows, all 11 episodes will release on that date for subscribers to enjoy.

Selling Sunset Season 6: Is there a trailer?

The official trailer for Season 6 was released on May 4 and gave a glimpse into the sorts of conflicts that are in store for The Oppenheim Group.

For starters, two new realtors – Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi – are joining the cast. But co-founder Jason is, apparently, not going to be around much this season as he is seen saying that he will be going off to Europe with his new girl.

This leaves Mary Fitzgerald in charge of the firm, which already seems to have some cracks between new girl Bre and returning cast mate Chelsea Lazkani. There will also be the storyline of Heather Rae El Moussa’s pregnancy, which was featured prominently, and Jason’s ex Chrishell’s relationship with Australian artist G-Flip.

And, of course, there will be all the requisite drama surrounding the listings as well as wide, sweeping shots of some gorgeous LA houses.

