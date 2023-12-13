Selling Sunset cast members who’ve opened up about miscarriages

Having a miscarriage is a heartbreaking situation to go through. Three Selling Sunset cast members have openly and publicly been through this before.

Selling Sunset has brought attention to a handful of real estate agents in Southern California thanks to the hype of Netflix.

A handful of real estate agents from the Oppenheim Group have been open and honest about their past experiences with miscarriages.

So far, three women who’ve starred in Selling Sunset have opened up about their miscarriages: Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet, and Bre Tiesi.

Maya Vander

Maya Vander has not been a part of the Selling Sunset cast since June 2022. In 2021, she opened up about a miscarriage she suffered after giving birth to a stillborn child at 38 weeks.

In an Instagram post she shared via Entertainment Online, she wrote, “Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a stillbirth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined [I’d] be part of the statistics.”

Maya and her husband currently share three kids together.

Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet

Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet was excited to share the news of her pregnancy with Romain Bonnet during Season 7 of Selling Sunset.

According to People, the couple faced a miscarriage before she was able to successfully carry the pregnancy to term.

Mary has done her best to remain hopeful through everything, though. She said, “I’m gonna continue to share [my journey] because we’re going to keep trying, and I’m going to leave it at that. I’m gonna continue to share it, and we’re going to have very good news very soon.”

Mary has one adult-aged son she gave birth to before she married Romain.

Bre Tiesi

Bre Tiesi is the latest Selling Sunset cast member to reveal her own personal miscarriage story.

According to Page Six, she suffered a miscarriage back in July 2021 due to a car crash. She sued the other driver for driving “negligently and carelessly.”

Bre ended up announcing a pregnancy with Nick Cannon a few months later in January 2022. They now share one child.