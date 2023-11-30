Bre Tiesi explains how she will navigate Christmas with Nick Cannon’s 12 kids

Selling Sunset star, Bre Tiesi, says she will spend Christmas with her baby daddy, Nick Cannon and his 12 other kids are “his problem” to deal with.

Bre Tiesi‘s relationship with actor and host, Nick Cannon, stirred up a lot of drama on Selling Sunset this season. Bre shares a son, Legendary Love, with Nick but he also shares 11 kids with five other women.



Some fans and even costar Chelsea Lazkani had been very vocal about their distaste for the couple’s relationship dynamic. The question that most fans have asked is how Nick makes sure he is being a good father to his 12 kids and divides his time with all of them.

Bre and Chelsea had a conversation about this on Selling Sunset season 7. Bre said, “I know people don’t get it, and I don’t care that people don’t get it.”

Are Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon spending Christmas together?

On 28th November, Bre was at an event at the Kathy Hilton’s Bel Air home. While speaking at the DirecTV Celebrates Christmas she was asked the question concerning Nick’s other kids. The question again concerned how Nick Cannon juggles his plans with his 11 other kids and Legend Cannon.

Bre said, “That’s his problem. Not me. I set up what I want him at. I just tell him my plans and he makes it. It’s pretty simple.”

Bre then proceeded to detail what the couple had planned for this year’s Holidays. She said, “We’re gonna probably go to New York. We have a couple other things. So we’re gonna go to Grinchness on Monday, which is gonna be really cute. So we have like a bunch of activities.”