Why fans of Selling Sunset are comparing the Oppenheim Group to a cult 

Diehard fans of the hit Netflix series Selling Sunset have been comparing the Oppenheim Group to a cult. Here’s why.

The Oppenheim Group is professionally known for its connection to luxury real estate across the Southern California area.

The hard-working real estate agents that work at the Oppenheim Group deal with million-dollar listings regularly.

Why are fans of Selling Sunset comparing this upscale place of business to a full-fledged cult on social media?

Selling Sunset fans think the Oppenheim Group resembles a cult

A Reddit thread was launched to talk about the Oppenheim Group and the vibe it gives off to the world.

The person who started the thread wrote, “Why does the Oppenheim Group feel like a cult? I just started watching Selling Sunset (currently on season 2 so please no spoilers) and this whole work environment feels cult-like to me.”

They went on to call the work environment toxic since Jason and Brett Oppenheim are the only two men in the office surrounded by tons of gorgeous women.

The Redditor noted that it seems they only hire women they find attractive before then starting to refer to them as their “family.” The user also pointed out that the real estate agents generally look too scared to speak their minds based on the bizarre power dynamic.

Someone responded in the thread by saying, “It’s not cult-like, but more clique-like I think.” Another user added, “Every workplace is a cult.”

Not every person on social media is convinced that the Oppenheim Group resembles a cult, though. One person shut down the cult narrative by writing, “The Oppenheim Group has way more employees than just the girls on the show and not all of them look like Barbies.”

Before jumping to any conclusions about the Oppenheim Group, it’s important to realize that several employees working for the agency aren’t filmed for Selling Sunset.

Viewers don’t have full insight into what a true day in the life at the Oppenheim Group is like outside of what Netflix portrays.