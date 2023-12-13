Selling Sunset fans are calling out the show’s “blatant sexism”

Selling Sunset fans are starting to call out the show for alleged “blatant sexism” on set. These are the details.

Selling Sunset mainly focuses on the topics of luxury real estate and million-dollar listings across the Southern California area.

After the Season 7 reunion, fans of the show started noticing instances of “blatant sexism” they weren’t happy to see.

Tan France was the host in charge that evening, and some of the questions he chose to ask rubbed viewers the wrong way.

Is there sexism on Selling Sunset?

A viral Reddit thread has been launched to discuss “blatant sexism” on Selling Sunset, sparking a massive conversation amongst the show’s fan base.

The person who started the thread wrote, “I don’t have terribly high standards for what happens in the real world, let alone Hollywood’s depiction via reality TV, but Tan and his/Netflix’s writers can and should do better.”

The main red flag they noticed? Tan’s decision to ask Bre Tiesi about her private sexual experiences with Michael B. Jordan.

Someone else joined the conversation to say, “I didn’t love the way that was addressed. It’s one thing for her to have her own opinion from their experience. It’s another for the producers and Tan to double down on it for the buzz.”

Another fan added, “I agree – it was gross that it was asked, and equally gross that it was answered.”

Another Redditor chimed in to say, “I agree with OP. I was appalled that they were discussing Michael B. Jordan in this manner.

“And the glee they displayed when Bre ascertained that he wasn’t good in bed? WTF is wrong with these people, and please don’t bring Tan back as host again. Shameful behavior.”

The biggest reason fans of the show are disturbed by this overtly sexist reunion question is that these types of questions weren’t presented to male cast members like Jason Oppenheim or Romain Bonnet.