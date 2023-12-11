Selling Sunset: Here’s how Romain Bonnet has changed since Season 1

Romain Bonnet has been an important figure in the Selling Sunset cast since Season 1. Here’s how he’s changed over the years.

Things have certainly changed for Romain Bonnet since Season 1 of Selling Sunset landed on Netflix.

The first season premiered in 2019, and Romain was still in a boyfriend/girlfriend relationship with Mary Fitzgerald at the time.

Viewers watched him propose to Mary and eventually tie the knot with her. Now that they’re officially married, here’s what social media is saying about Romain’s self-growth and personal development.

Article continues after ad

Romain Bonnet has matured for the best

A Reddit thread has been launched to discuss the changes fans of Selling Sunset have noticed in Romain over the years.

Article continues after ad

The person who started the thread wrote, “Honestly, I love Romain. I’ve had moments where I was unsure but the further into it we get, the more genuine he seems.

“He’s always had Mary’s back (even though they’ve definitely had their ups and downs who hasn’t) and I just love him. That’s all.”

Article continues after ad

Someone else added, “Agreed. Crazy to see his narrative change from Season 1 to now. He’s a consistent presence in Mary’s life. Hope he keeps it up in the future!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

A third user chimed in to say, “I think there was a huge language barrier but also he was very very young too, I think he grew into the relationship which not many men are able to do.”

Article continues after ad

Romain and Mary went through the heartbreaking reality of her miscarriage together in the spring of 2023. In episodes of Selling Sunset, the couple was super vocal about their excitement to raise a child together.

Article continues after ad

According to the couple, going through such an emotional hardship together brought them closer than ever.

Aside from Romain’s plans to eventually have a child with Mary, he’s also been doing a wonderful job regarding his career.

When the show first started, he was working as a pastry chef with dreams of becoming a successful male model. Now, he works in property development with the Oppenheim Group.

Article continues after ad

Fans of the show have had the opportunity to witness Romain’s blossoming maturity since he’s been so supportive of Mary and so focused on his career expansion.

Article continues after ad

Based on what fans are saying on social media, nearly everyone is excited to see Romain continue on this journey of growth and positivity.