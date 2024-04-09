Rihanna weighs in on Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade’s relationship

Rihanna opened up about why she may or may not think Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade have taken their relationship past being friends.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards and country artist Morgan Wade have been rumored to be dating after spending so much time with each other since Kyle’s separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky.

Though the two haven’t confirmed they’ve taken their friendship to the next level, their clear chemistry has not only fans talking but A-list celebrities as well.

In an interview with Mel Ottenberg, R&B artist, Rihanna, commented on Kyle and Morgan’s relationship, as the ‘Love On The Brain’ artist has spent time with Kyle in Aspen at Kyle’s favorite bar, Kemo Sabe.

When asked if she thought Kyle and Morgan “were a couple,” Rihanna responded with laughter, “I mean, duh.”

Instagram: kylerichards18 Kyle Richards pictured with Kesha and Morgan Wade.

She continued, “Listen, I love Kyle. It’s weird commenting on her relationship because I don’t know the facts. I just feel she was able to re-observe her marriage through a new lens.”

“For once, someone else made her feel valued, made her feel like she was cute and quirky and fun and all the great things that maybe were taken for granted before,” Rihanna explained.

She then went on to say that being in a friendship with that dynamic is what makes someone “fight” for what they actually deserve, much like Kyle has done publicly.

Though Kyle and Morgan continue to spark relationship rumors, they seem unfazed while enjoying their travels and sobriety journeys together.