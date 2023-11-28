RHOBH’s Kyle Richards explains “freeing” relationship with Morgan Wade

Kyle Richards of RHOBH explained how “freeing” her relationship is with speculated love interest, Morgan Wade.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards has been rumored and confirmed to be separated from her husband Mauricio Umansky during Season 13.

She has also been speculated to have a love interest, country singer Morgan Wade, amid her separation from Umansky.

And in the latest sneak preview of what’s to come on RHOBH’s next episode, Richards opened up about just how close she feels to Wade.

Instagram: queensofbravo Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade hugging during a sneak preview of RHOBH’s Episode 6.

Morgan Wade agrees with Kyle Richards about people being “confused” about their relationship

After Richards caught wind of how talented Wade was musically, she, according to Wade, “stalked” the country singer via Instagram.

They then began bonding over their sobriety from alcohol and soon started to workout and travel together.

Though Richards has denied being in an intimate relationship with Wade, she explained in a sneak preview of Wednesday’s episode how “freeing” her friendship is with Wade.

In the clip, Richards and Wade hug before sitting together with a tattoo artist to go over a sketch of Richards’ next tattoo.

Richards then took to a confessional to explain that she and Wade talk every day and are “very close.”

When the show dialed back into Richards and Wade together at the tattoo shop, Richards said to Wade that people are “confused” about their relationship.

After Wade agreed, Richards began explaining how after hearing Wade’s music, she was in awe and had to track her down.

Richards continued, “Morgan is 100% herself, no excuses, no apologies. And there was something very freeing about that to me.”

Richards then said that she was “taken” by Wade’s character being that she, herself, tends to expect perfection out of life when Wade just accepts what is.

To watch more details about Richards talking about Wade in her first RHOBH appearance, fans can catch Episode 6 on Wednesday on BravoTV at 8 p.m. EST.