RHOBH fans think Kyle Richards is having a “midlife crisis” after tense birthday dinner

RHOBH fans think Kyle Richards is having a “midlife crisis” after a tense birthday dinner for her daughter during the show’s latest episode.

Kyle Richards of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has had a rough year regarding her marriage with Mauricio Umansky.

Both parties have even been accused of cheating, as Richards’ new friendship with country singer Morgan Wade has sparked romance rumors and Umanksy’s hand-holding with his DWTS partner Emma Slater did just the same.

Though the two have been trying to work on their recent marital afflictions, fans think Richards is having a “midlife crisis” after a tense birthday dinner for her daughter during Season 13’s latest episode.

Instagram: mumansky18 Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky earlier on in their marriage.

RHOBH fans think Kyle Richards is being “passive-aggressive” with her husband Mauricio Umansky

Richards and Umansky threw a family party for their daughter Portia’s birthday during RHOBH’s most recent episode.

However, things got awkwardly intense when Richards told Umanksy’s mother that he had a tattoo.

After she went behind his back and revealed his secret, Richards walked up to Umansky in front of their daughters to let him know she told his mom about his ‘permanent friend.’

Umansky unhappily responded, “What is wrong with you? Why would I not be allowed to do that? What is up with that?”

Umansky then walked away into the dining room where their family was seated to have cake. As their bickering continued, Umanksy told Richards, “It’s mine to talk about, not anybody else’s. And not, you know, whether I chose to talk about it or not, I don’t want to talk about it.”

The cameras then zoomed in on the faces of their dinner guests where fans could see how shocked they were about the persistent argument between the couple of 27 years.

After the incident, Richards shared in her confessional, “I really wish I had not said anything.”

She continued, “Oh, this is what people talk about when they go through a rough time. Well, here we are. It’s been rough.”

After the episode, fans took to the internet to express their thoughts about Richards, “Kyle is having a midlife crisis. It seemed like she didn’t even want to be at Portia’s birthday dinner.”

And, “I have a new take — I think Mauricio cheated on her and she doesn’t want us to know because she doesn’t want to be embarrassed. The weight loss, the ‘it’s my body,’ the telling his secrets to his mother.”

The fan continued, “She is upset with him for cheating and even though she stayed, she’s being passive-aggressive.”

Though Richards and Umansky have struggled, they appear together throughout the entire new Season of RHOBH.

As for the next episode, fans can anticipate a fallout between the ladies during their trip to Las Vegas.