Bravo fans call Kyle Richards “obsessed” with Morgan Wade after social media comment

Fans think Kyle Richards is “obsessed” with Morgan Wade after she left a racy comment on Wade’s Instagram video.

Within Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s public separation, she grew close to country singer Morgan Wade, whom fans think she is “obsessed” with after Richards recently left a racy comment on Wade’s IG video.

“Save a horse, ride a cowgirl,” Richards commented on a video posted by Wade.

Wade, in response, tagged Richards with a laughing face, a skull, and a grave emoji.

Bravo fans have since commented on their interaction and friendship, “@kylerichards18 is doing the absolute most. Like damn girl. Just say it already. I love you but you’re acting mad thirsty,” wrote one fan on IG.

“For someone who wants people to stop talking about them she sure does provoke it,” wrote another fan.

Another fan claimed Richards thought her fans were “gullible and stupid,” as they felt her feelings for Wade have proven to be more than she has led on.

While Richards and Wade have not confirmed if they are in a relationship, it is clear fans have speculations and refuse to believe otherwise.