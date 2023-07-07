Fans convinced RHOBH’s Kyle Richards had affair with Morgan Wade amid separation from husband

RHOBH’s Kyle Richards has been seen wearing a matching ring with country singer Morgan Wade amid separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

Kyle Richards of Bravo’s RHOBH has recently sparked dating rumors with country singer Morgan Wade.

The two have been seen spending a lot of time together, and even have matching rings that both of them have been wearing since at least April of this year.

Not only is there speculation that Richards and Wade have been seeing each other exclusively, the two are now being accused of having an affair, as Richards is still married to her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

Richards makes statement on Instagram after being spotted with Wade amid separation from her husband

Though Richards and Umansky have been married for 27 years and share three daughters together, the two recently hit a turning point in their relationship, causing them to separate while still living in the same house together.

After rumors about Richards divorcing Umansky, she released a statement to Instagram saying, “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage.”

Richards continued, “But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

During said strain in the relationship between Richards and Umansky, fans of Richards have noticed she’s been wearing a matching ring with her new ‘friend’ Morgan Wade.

The Bravo star and Country singer met in February 2022. Wade then introduced Richards to her fitness trainer, leading to Richards and Wade working out together on multiple occasions.

Some fans of Richards are piecing together the puzzle of her relationship with Wade, saying that both parties are bonding over their sobriety, as Richards has recently given up alcohol this year and Wade gave it up about six years ago.

Not only are Richards and Wade striving towards a healthy lifestyle while wearing matching silver rings on their left hand, but Richards has also been photographed without wearing her wedding ring at the same time as photos surfaced of her and Wade’s connection.

