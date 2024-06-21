Love Island USA girls fight for bombshell Miguel’s attention in Season 6 preview

Bombshell Miguel has a lot on his plate after most of the girls in the Villa fought for his attention in a preview of Love Island USA Season 6, Episode 10.

In a preview of Episode 10 of Love Island USA Season 6, Bombshell Miguel Harichi could be seen playing the field with almost every available girl in the Villa.

The previous episode left Leah Kateb and Hannah Smith officially single when their former counterparts coupled up with the Bombshells Andrea Carmona and Nicole Jacky, so they’ve made their interest in him known.

And since JaNa Craig and Liv Walker aren’t locked into each of their couples, the two girls are making the most out of being able to connect with someone else – especially since he’s a tall fitness model from the UK.

In the preview, Miguel said the girls were playing “tug of war” for his attention and that he was trying his “hardest not to get ripped apart,” as most of them pulled him for a chat in the upcoming episode.

Liv, who is on the outs with Hakeem White, said in her confessional that she had to “get to him before all these other b*tches.”

JaNa, who is having trouble with her connection with Connor Newsum, could even be heard saying “you” after Miguel asked her what her type was.

Hannah, who was just dumped by Kendall Washington, also made her move on the new Bombshell and made sure to flirt her way through their first conversation to let him know she was all for him.

And let’s not forget Leah, who Rob Rausch just ended things with. In the clip, she could be heard telling Miguel she was single, to which he replied, “I’m liking this.”

Despite their efforts, Miguel seemed to have made a connection with Bombshell Nicole, who is coupled up with Kendall. He even told her she had “very nice eyes.”

Could it be that Miguel is attracted to someone who doesn’t show him any interest? Or is he ‘playing the game’ smart enough to actually land his dream girl?

To find out what happens with Miguel and the girls after his entrance to the Villa, fans can tune into Love Island USA Season 6 on Peacock on Friday, June 21, at 9pm ET.