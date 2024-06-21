Love Island USA fans worried for JaNa as Connor falls quickly for someone else

Love Island USA Season 6 fans are worried for JaNa’s fate after Connor sparked a quick connection with Leah.

While fans of Love Island USA praise Season 6 for its tail-spinning drama, the Islanders in the Villa continue to add fuel to the fire.

During Episode 9, Leah Kateb became officially single when Rob Rausch chose to couple up with Bombshell Andrea Carmona.

Not even one day later, Connor Newsum told JaNa Craig, with who he is coupled, that he planned to pull Leah for a chat, as he looked forward to getting to know her more.

Before the night was over, Connor spoke with Leah and made his intentions clear.

When the next morning came, he approached her in the kitchen to ask her what her favorite candy was. However, he wasn’t very respectful of his flirtations, as he spent the entire day talking with her in front of JaNa.

Though Leah played into Connor’s interest in her, JaNa was left crying in hopes that her connection with him wasn’t just a platonic one.

Fans of the show have since reacted to Connor moving onto Leah, saying that he’s “insane” for rushing into things with her right after the re-coupling ceremony.

Another added, “Damn Connor you couldn’t sleep on this? The same night, god damn.”

A third fan agreed that he should have at least “let Leah breathe for a night” before he made his move on her.

Not only that, but fans think JaNa “deserves better” and even want to see her win. They also praised her for being a “real woman” after handling Connor’s feelings maturely.

Another fan added how worried they were for her chances in the Villa, “If JaNa is dumped bc of that man I will be doing something very drastic.”

Though Connor and JaNa are locked in, the next re-coupling ceremony is sure to shake things up if he continues to pursue Leah.