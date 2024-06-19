Love Island USA fans torn after bombshell splits up Season 6 power couple

Bombshell Andrea made the ultimate steal after entering the Villa, but fans aren’t sure what to think.

Hearts were bound to break on Episode 8 of Love Island USA Season 6. Though Rob Rausch and Leah Kateb had been coupled up since day one, Bombshell Andrea Carmona weaved her way into their relationship.

Rob initially told Leah that she had nothing to worry about, but as he spoke with Andrea more, the chances of them staying together became slim.

During their talk about how they were progressing, Rob even told Leah that their “sexual groove” was off, but only after he kissed Andrea on multiple occasions.

The two ultimately ended things when the Love Island boys were asked to stand up at the re-coupling ceremony if they wanted to pair up with the two new Bombshells.

While three stood up for Nicole Jacky, seconds, which seemed like minutes, went by until Rob looked over at Leah and said “I’m sorry.”

He then made it clear that he was 100% for Andrea and even kissed her in front of everyone after she inevitably chose him to couple up with.

Though Leah tried to play it off like she didn’t care, she couldn’t stay quiet and ended up saying “f*ck you” to Rob as he stood in front of her with his arm around his new ‘girlfriend,’ Andrea.

Fans of the show are torn, though, as many thought that the former power couple were “endgame.”

Some fans agreed that Andrea knew what she was doing the whole time and connived her way to Rob, as her smirk was a telling sign that she didn’t care.

Another fan added, “I’ve never in my life seen 2 Bombshells RIP through a villa like this. Andrea and Nicole are GOATED.”

However, others thought that she had no way of knowing how the conversation between Rob and Leah went down when he told her that their chemistry was off, as she looked surprised when he mentioned that he cried.

Though fans are eager to find out exactly what happened after the re-coupling ceremony, they’ll have to wait until Thursday, June 20, when the next episode of Love Island USA Season 6 is released on Peacock.