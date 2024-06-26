Love Island USA’s Hannah hopes this Season 6 couple “cut it out” & stay broken up

Hannah Smith opened up about who she would like to see drift apart from each other on Love Island USA Season 6.

Though Hannah Smith formed genuine connections with the Islanders on Love Island USA Season 6, she was ultimately dumped during Episode 10 when the boys decided who they wanted to couple up with.

Though she had been paired up with Kendall Washington, Hannah had hopes that Bombshell Miguel Harichi would have interest in her, as she and Kendall weren’t looking to get serious.

Since her time outside of the Villa, she said she’s been keeping up with all the tea between the Islanders.

Article continues after ad

Though she has no ill will toward anyone on the show, Hannah told Today that she would like to see Rob Rausch and Leah Kateb “cut it out” and stay away from each other.

“But the fact that maybe him [Rob] and Leah might rekindle something, I think no. Please don’t do it! Please save us all!” she said. “It just is too much. Like, love you both, but no. Cut it out.”

Article continues after ad

Instagram: loveislandusa Though Leah and Rob might get back together, Hannah wants to see them embrace other people in the Villa.

Hannah also mentioned that she’d also like to see a Bombshell enter the Villa for Leah, adding, “Let the snake slayer go on and do his own thing.”

Article continues after ad

She even emphasized how it “isn’t worth it” for Leah after Rob “switched up” so quickly when Andrea Carmona came in as a Bombshell, as he dumped Leah and coupled up with the Latina Islander.

Though Rob and Leah remain to be ‘open’ in the Villa, the two rekindled their flame when Andrea left. However, he was turned off when the Islanders told him she rallied to have Andrea voted off the show.

With three new Bombshells who just entered the Villa during Episode 14, anything is bound to happen – especially since one of them is gunning for Rob.