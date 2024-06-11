When is Love Island USA Season 6 releasing? Episode schedule revealed

Love Island USA fans agree that the Season 6 release schedule is exactly what they’ve been waiting for.

Love Island USA Season 6 premieres on Peacock on Tuesday, June 11, at 9:00 PM ET. However, fans will be able to catch more of the drama inside the Villa sooner than later, as the reality series will air every day until Friday, June 14.

During the release week, each episode airs at 9:00 PM ET from Tuesday through Friday. On Saturday, June 15, the series’ after-show, Aftersun, will air its first weekly sit-down where all of the episodes from the week are picked apart and detailed further.

Episodes for Love Island USA Season 6 will then continue to air from Thursday through Tuesday. While there won’t be a new episode on Wednesdays, fans can still watch their favorite moments of the season on Peacock, as each episode will be available to stream after its release.

Fans of the show are elated about the schedule, with many commenting on Reddit about their anticipation for Aftersun.

“I never watched unseen bits, so I’m looking forward to watching Aftersun,” exclaimed one fan. “This is exactly what I’ve been needing in life,” added another.

Love Island USA will also be hosting a pop-up in three different locations starting June 14, and will continue on the June 22 and 29.

The event will be hosted as a casting call for potential Season 6 Bombshells and asks that candidates answer “cheeky” questions before a final decision is made.

While Love Island USA Season 6 will have new host, Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, the Villa will also be home to Season 5 bombshell and snake wrangler, Rob Rausch.

He wasn’t successful on his first try, but might be able to cozy up with someone during this season, as he’ll be entering the Villa on day one.

Though there can only be one winning couple, the season is sure to throw curve balls to ensure that the Islanders choose wisely.

But there’s always potential to take the relationship outside of the Villa, much like Season 5’s successful couples: Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli, Bergie Bergersen and Taylor Smith, and Kenzo Nudo and Carmen Kocourek.