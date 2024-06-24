Love Island USA Season 6 bombshell gets fan redemption after standing up for co-stars

Love Island USA Season 6 fans have recounted their initial opinions on one Bombshell after she stood her ground and defended her co-stars.

Though Olivia “Liv” Walker initially had fans calling her the “instigator” of Love Island USA Season 6, she has since redeemed herself after standing up for her co-stars during Episode 12.

When it was the girls’ decision to decide what female they sent home in a shocking double-elimination, Bombshell Liv stood up for Nicole Jacky, who was in the bottom three.

Though Andrea Carmona was ultimately voted out of the Villa, Nicole could have easily been eliminated after she kissed Miguel Harichi, who is coupled up with Liv.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: loveislandusa Liv and Miguel might already be splitting up after his passionate kiss with Nicole.

She also stood firm on the unanimous decision to save JaNa Craig, despite the boys wanting her to go home, and she vouched for her when an argument between the Islanders broke out.

Fans of the show have since deemed Liv as the “spokeswoman” of the Villa. They also called her “iconic” after saving Nicole – despite her likely stealing Miguel in the next re-coupling ceremony.

Article continues after ad

Not only that, but one fan said they did a complete “180” on their opinion about Liv.

“Yep I have done a total 180 on her. She totally stood up! I hope someone good comes in for her,” the fan wrote on Reddit.

Article continues after ad

“The way I love her so much now – like that’s my girl!” exclaimed another.

“I love Liv. She’s honest and knows what she wants,” added someone else.

One fan also praised her for standing up against “a group of men yelling at her,” adding that she “handled it well.”

Though she redeemed herself with Love Island USA Season 6 fans, can Liv continue to hold her own as the drama in the Villa continues to unfold?