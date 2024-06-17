Who has left Love Island USA Season 6? All eliminated contestants

There are only going to be two winners of Love Island USA Season 6, so here’s a breakdown of the contestants who didn’t make the cut.

The villa is the perfect place for single men and women to look make long-lasting friendships and hopefully form the romantic relationships they have been dreaming of.

But, this dynamic group of people can’t stay in the Fiji paradise for long. Whether they get dumped via a coupling ceremony or a vote from viewers, contestants will be asked to leave the competition one by one (or in some cases, in pairs), until one couple is left standing to win the bragging rights and $100,000 to split.

Here is an updated list of all of the islanders who have left Season 6 thus far and the reason behind their exit.

Peacock Coye Simmons

First Out: Coye Simmons (Day 4)

The first islander to be dumped from the villa has been none other than Coye Simmons, the 6’8 star from North Carolina. Specifically, in the coupling ceremony, JaNa Craig (who he had been close to in the villa since he first arrived), ended up choosing Connor Newsum over him.

While it was an unexpected decision that caused an uproar on-screen, fans were elated that he was cut from the group and made their stance known on Reddit.

One viewer wrote, “I remember them sitting on the couch after he picked her. There was no banter. Like none. Jana was doing her best and he was giving nothing.”

Another viewer chimed in and wrote, “Coye wasn’t putting in any real effort, and she deserves better.

In his post-exit clip, not only did he wish JaNa the best but he also placed his prediction that returning islander Rob Rausch will be one of the winners of the season. Will he be correct?

Make sure to check back at this list for any and all updates on who will be leaving the villa next.