Love Island USA fans furious as Season 6 bombshell faces cyberbullying

After breaking up a major Season 6 couple, this bombshell is being attacked on social media, and fans aren’t here for it.

Bombshells usually don’t make the best impressions among the other islanders, to say the very least.

Because they enter the villa after couples have been semi-established, the only way for them to stay in the competition is to break these relationships up.

That’s exactly what Andrea Carmona did when she entered the Season 6 villa. After successfully moving Rob Rausch’s eyes away from Leah Kateb, she received a divided response from viewers.

Most had no hard feelings against Andrea since her goal was finding love, and she wasn’t the one who stepped out on Leah. However, viewers who believe she acted evilly have taken to her social media to write derogatory comments about her recent Instagram messages.

For instance, the post she made on June 17 has been riddled with “homewrecker” and “trash” comments.

Instagram: loveislandusa

On June 22, fans quickly took to Reddit to support Andrea and express their distaste for people cyberbullying the star.

One fan wrote, “This is an entertainment show, and most of this is produced in some way or another. No need for hate comments on someone’s socials.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I think it’s getting worse. Andrea’s family will hopefully take over the account and stop the insanity.

“The cast should all disable/limit comments purely for mental health at this point,” a third Redditor suggested.

This isn’t the first case of cyberbullying from the LI franchise. Recently, Georgia Steele took a break from social media after receiving hate for her appearance in Love Island: All Stars Season 1.

Since Andrea is still inside the villa, we won’t get a public response from her about the online scrutiny unless she is featured on Aftersun.