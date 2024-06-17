Love Island USA fans torn after Hannah is the subject of Season 6 joke

Hannah Smith was the butt of Kendall Washington’s joke, and fans aren’t sure how they feel about what was said.

Hannah Smith and Kendall Washington of Love Island USA Season 6 coupled up after Coye Simmons denied her in Episode 1.

While they weren’t each other’s first picks, Hannah and Kendall made the best of their pairing and soon, they realized they had plenty in common.

However, Hannah made Kendall second guess her feelings for him after she told Hakeem White that she was “50/50” interested in the two of them.

Kendall was almost over the verbal discretion when she then decided to kiss Hakeem instead of him during the ‘Vacation Vixens’ challenge, causing him to distance himself even more from her.

Not only did he stop cuddling Hannah, but he also joked with Aaron Evans and Kordell Beckham that Hannah wasn’t his number-one choice anymore and that she was his “0.8.”

While Hannah didn’t hear the joke made by Kendall in Episode 6, fans of the show were torn over the confusion of what Kendall meant, as he, Aaron, and Kordell laughed after he said it.

Fans on Reddit seemed to think that calling Hannah his “0.8,” meant that he was only 80% into her after she kissed Hakeem, adding that the dig wasn’t “that deep.”

Another quipped their explanation, saying that he had to subtract “confidence points” after she “screwed up so bad[ly].”

There were some fans, though, who don’t think the two should be coupled up at all. “She’s all over the place. There’s no sign she cares about Kendall, so why should he care about her?” asked one fan.

“Well I personally think he should like her 0% after what she pulled so 80% is pretty generous,” said another.

One fan even said that the boys don’t take her seriously or “see her as a real person.”

Though Hannah hasn’t heard what Kendall has said about her behind her back, that might be the least of her worries after two Bombshells entered the Villa — with one showing interest in Kendall.