TikToker shocked after “shy” ex-boyfriend joins Love Island USA Season 6

A TikToker called her flame out on social media after she saw that he ghosted her to be on Love Island USA Season 6.

After the Islanders played a game of “Stick or Twist” during Episode 14 of Love Island USA Season 6, only one couple decided to stay together.

After the shocking challenge, which saw Serena Page leave Kordell Beckham alone on the dance floor and Leah Kateb finally be honest about how she felt for Connor Newsum, three new Bombshells entered the Villa.

One of which was Kenny Rodriguez – who allegedly was seeing someone for four years prior to leaving for Fiji.

The woman in question is TikToker Hannah Melin, who took to the platform after hearing Kenny’s voice during his premiere episode.

“I hear a familiar voice and I look up, and who is it? Oh, my four-year situationship, Kenny!” Hannah exclaimed.

She said then her former flame had never left her on read or delivered since they began dating in college. But when she saw him on TV, she realized why he hadn’t texted her back, and said she’d be tuning into the rest of the reason in hopes that he finds someone serious.

However, Hannah expressed her shock about Kenny entering the Villa as Bombshell, as she said he was very “shy.”

“I wanna see how he flirts with them because he’s shy. He’s a shy boy – and my sister was like, how is he going to do that? she said in her viral TikTok.

Hannah went on to say that she was also taken aback because he had been texting her before the show, saying he wanted to buy her a plane ticket to Texas to hang out.

Though Kenny and the TikToker have a past – he seemed to have enjoyed himself on his first night at the Villa on Love Island USA Season 6. Can he break away from his alleged introverted side to find the one?