Love Island USA Season 6 cast: Meet the Islanders

The Love Island Season 6 cast guide has finally been released. Here’s everything to know about the new Islanders of the Villa.

The anticipation for Love Island USA fans is over, as the cast list was released by Rolling Stone on June 4.

Among the contestants are five women and five men, not only vying for the hearts of each other, but also the $100,000 prize money.

While last year’s winners Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli are still together, they also split the prize money after fans voted them the winning couple.

And though the Villa might not be as recognizable without host Sarah Hyland, Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix was chosen to take her spot for her first-ever hosting gig.

But enough of the small talk, let’s dive into who will be competing on Season 6 of Love Island USA, which will premiere on Peacock on June 11.

Coye Simmons, 28

Peacock Coye Simmons

As a 6’8 school district director in North Carolina, can Coye keep things organized between his heart and head?

Kendall Washington, 27

Peacock Kendall Washington

Kendall says the first time he cried over a girl was at a country music festival. Hopefully, he can tame his emotions and tap into the real thing in the Villa.

Robert Rausch, 25

Peacock Robert Rausch

Robert the snake wrangler first appeared on reality TV when he entered the Villa during Season 5 of Love Island USA. Though he didn’t find love then, can he manage to win someone’s heart now?

Aaron Evans, 26

Peacock Aaron Evans

Aaron the deckhand may have won Season 1 of The Traitors UK, but will be able to leave the games at home and get serious about someone in the Villa?

Kordell Beckham, 21

Peacock Kordell Beckham

Kordell works as a model and aircraft fueler, but will he be able to gas up the woman of his dreams or succumb to only being known as the brother of Odell Beckham Jr.?

Hannah Smith, 26

Peacock Hannah Smith

Hannah says her biggest red flag is a lack of communication. Let’s see how well the bottle service girl from North Carolina does when she has to sleep next to someone she barely knows.

JaNa Craig, 27

Peacock JaNa Craig

This bilingual beauty might be a day trader in the professional world, but she has a sweet spot for after-work dates with men who have facial hair.

Kaylor Martin, 22

Peacock Kaylor Martin

Kaylor might be a small-town girl from Pennsylvania, but she’s looking for a ‘naughty possum,’ as her celebrity crush is Too Hot To Handle alum Harry Jowsey.

Leah Kateb, 24

Peacock Leah Kateb

As a lover of all things animals, Leah became a vegetarian 11 years ago. Hopefully, there aren’t too many meatheads competing for her love.

Serena Page, 24

Peacock Serena Page

This media planner is fluent in American Sign Language and was a former cheerleader for a decade. Perhaps she’ll be able to find the meaning of love while in the Villa.

While there can only be one winning couple, some Love Island contestants could potentially be chosen to compete in Love Island Games, where they have the opportunity to fall in love yet again.

And though it may not work out between some couples during the show, the exposure they’ve been given can often lead them to even more success both financially and romantically.

Former contestant Ekin-Su from Love Island UK is a prime example, as she also competed on The Traitors Season 2, and can be linked to dating Peter Weber from The Bachelor.