Love Island USA fans convinced Leo “robbed” Kassy of Season 5 win

Love Island USA Season 5 has officially come to an end, but fans are not happy about Leo’s wrongdoings having cost Kassy the winning title.

Love Island USA Season 5 came to an end on Sunday night after fans voted for their favorite couple to win.

As host Sarah Hyland made her way to the fire pit for the final ceremony, she invited the remaining four couples to join her as she read the winners from last to first place, with Marco and Hannah emerging victorious.

Though some fans have taken to social media to share their happiness for the winning couple, others have expressed how unfair it was for Kassy to have lost due to Leo’s infidelity during Casa Amor.

Instagram: loveislandusa Kassy and Leo come in second place on Love Island USA Season 5.

Fans call Kassy and Leo the most “genuine” couple at the villa

The last episode was full of gushing love, as the islanders professed their feelings to their partners. Not only that but by the end of the episode, all four couples were officially ‘closed off.’

Though there could only be one winning couple, the islanders made sure to cheer each other on, as they all became fairly close by the end of the six-week season.

But fans who were in favor of Kassy and Leo have taken to social media to share their thoughts, saying, “Kassy was robbed by Leo, that’s why she didn’t win.”

Others agreed, saying, “Disappointed for sure, Kassy and Leo were the most genuine couple there,” as well as, “It should’ve been Kassy and Leo man, I’m disappointed — but congrats to Marco and Hannah.”

Though Leo was unfaithful to Kassy while the villa was split into two living arrangements during Casa Amor, fans of the couple never really stopped rooting for them, as one even stated, “Leo and Kassy deserved it. Without them, the show would have tanked!! They made the Season!”

Though Season 5 has come to an end, an unconfirmed reunion may premiere tonight, Monday, August 28th, as Season 4 aired one just a day after the finale. To watch the predicted reunion, fans can tune into Peacock at Love Island USA’s standard air time, 9 PM.