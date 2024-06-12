This “delusional” Love Island USA bombshell might regret who she coupled up with

Love Island USA fans think this season’s Australian Bombshell made the completely wrong choice when it came to who she stole and coupled up with.

Love Island USA Season 6 brought the heat to Fuji during its premiere on Tuesday, June 11. While ten Islanders entered the Villa to find love and win $100,000, one couple might already be in trouble.

Before the end of the first night, the Islanders coupled up by choice and default. However, Rob Rausch and Leah Kateb showed a chemistry that neither wanted to break after choosing each other.

But when the Season’s first Bombshell, Liv Walker, showed up, all bets were off, as she took Rob aside to chat not once but twice.

Though she showed interest in Kendall Washington and Aaron Evans as well, Liv said her “gut and heart” were telling her that Rob was the right choice for her.

So, when host Ariana Madix asked Liv to couple up with someone of her choice, despite everyone already being taken, she went for Rob the snake wrangler.

Taken aback, Rob said that he wasn’t expecting to be chosen, as he thought he made it clear that he wasn’t interested. He even told Leah that she had nothing to worry about prior to Liv’s decision.

Instagram: loveislandusa Bombshell Liv Walker stole Leah Kateb’s man, Rob Rausch, despite him not showing any interest in her.

Though Leah was left as the only single Islander after Liv swooped in and stole her man, she might have the choice to steal Rob back or couple up with one of the two new Bombshells who walked into the Villa at the tail end of Episode 1.

Despite Liv following her intuitive feelings, fans of Love Island USA were shocked at her choice, calling her “delusional” for not realizing that Rob wasn’t interested in her.

“Idk how Liv can pick Rob when he literally was so cold. He don’t want her,” commented a fan on Reddit.

Others agreed that Liv and Rob’s personalities don’t go well together, saying that he’s too sarcastic for her.

Some fans also pointed out that Liv may have chosen Rob due to him not showing interest in her because she’s so used to men “fawning over her.”

Though fans have made their decision about Liv and Rob’s compatibility, Episode 2 is sure to clarify any unanswered questions, as a preview showed Liv asking Rob if he was “mad” that she picked him over Kendall and Aaron.