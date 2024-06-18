TikToker accuses Love Island USA Season 6 star of dumping her for the show

A TikToker claimed to be the ex-girlfriend of an Islander on Love Island USA Season 6, and fans want her sent to the Villa immediately.

Going to Fiji and competing for $100,000 with the chance of finding the love of your life on Love Island USA is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Though fans might assume that the Islanders entered Season 6 single, TikToker Ariana McClure claimed that her ex dumped her to go on the show.

It’s yet unconfirmed, but fans seem to think her ex-boyfriend is Kendall Washington.

In her now-viral TikTok, she was seen dancing with a smile on her face with an explanation that read, “Me realizing that his karma for ending it with me to go on Love Island is having to say my name every time he sees the host.”

The TikToker was referring to the new Season 6 host Ariana Madix, who replaced Sarah Hyland after appearing as a guest host during Love Island USA Season 5.

Fans in the comments were quick to add fuel to the fire, saying Ariana should get a first-class ticket to Fiji and enter the Villa as a Bombshell. If she wanted him back, maybe should could take matters into her own hands.

Instagram: loveislandusa Fans want to see Kendall Washington’s potential ex-girlfriend as a Season 6 Bombshell.

Others agreed that Kendall completely “fumbled” her and empathized with how “iconic” her claims were.

Kendall told Bombshell Nicole Jacky during Episode 7 that his last girlfriend was two years before the show, which then urged another fan to say that the “math wasn’t mathing” about him dumping Ariana right before he left for Season 6.

Though Kendall is coupled up with self-proclaimed “bad b*tch” Hannah Smith, she might have something to worry about. If not for Bombshell Nicole, then for Kendall’s ex-girlfriend potentially being cast during some point this season.