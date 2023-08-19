Love Island USA host Sarah Hyland called out by islander for “disrespectful” comment

Love Island USA’s Sarah Hyland just got all eyes on her during a Season 5 villa dumping when an islander called her out.

On Love Island USA, dumping is never easy. It’s the moment when fans see which islanders are going home but, it does bring a lot of drama to the table. The August 18 elimination was no exception.

A whopping five people left the villa in one sitting, but one couple, in particular, got the spotlight: Keenan & Kay Kay.

Despite their rocky relationship, Kay Kay eliminated herself when Keenan was announced as the least-voted man.

Even though she made the choice on her own, Season 5 host Sarah Hyland wanted to make sure that she was sure. That was when all drama broke loose.

Was Love Island USA’s Sarah Hyland being disrespectful?

Before Kay Kay left the villa with Keenan, Sarah made she knew exactly what she was doing.

She said, “Before you go anywhere, I just want to make sure that you are absolutely happy with your decision.”

For some reason, islander Mike Stark took offense to her statement and decide to clap back. He even went as far as saying, “it sounded mad disrespectful.”

All of the other islanders seemed to be extremely taken aback by his comment.

Leo even leaned over to Sarah and apologized on Mike’s behalf. Thankfully, she had a comeback of her own.

“Boys will be boys, right?” she quipped. Yep, she’s an icon alright.

Mike hasn’t publicly apologized for the situation as of yet. Either way, the host definitely got the last laugh. Hopefully, no one else comes at her for the rest of the season.

