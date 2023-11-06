Who has left Love Island Australia Season 5? All eliminated contestants

Here is an up-to-date look into who has been eliminated from the villa in Love Island Australia Season 5.

Love Island Australia is back with Season 5 and wasted no time in bringing romance, funny moments, and drama that fans have been waiting for.

With a diverse cast (which includes a familiar reality TV face), and the iconic Sophie Monk being the host, the series has quickly become one of the fan favorites within the Love Island franchise.

But, the competition is not just fun and games. Sporadically throughout the season, islanders, sometimes multiple at one time, are eliminated. And Love Island Australia is not exempt from that tradition.

Who left Love Island Australia Season 5?

Here is an updated list of all of the islanders who have left the entertaining competition so far.

Ollie Lawson

Due to the process of elimination and a tense one at that, Ollie ended up being the first to leave the villa.

During the recoupling ceremony in Episode 5, Kirra Schofield was asked to choose between pursuing a relationship with Reid Polak or Ollie. Ultimately, she decided to choose Reid.

“I think that from day one﻿, Reid wasn’t interested in her and the fact that he’s tried to swindle his way in there and she’s believed it is amazing to me,” Ollie quipped in the episode. Needless to say, he was not happy with the decision.

But, all is not lost for Ollie and his Love Island journey. There is still a chance that he will come back later in the season as a bombshell. The same situation happened when Molly Marsh was eliminated from Love Island UK Season 10 and came back for Casa Amor.

To stay updated on Love Island Australia and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.