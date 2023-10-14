Love Island USA Season 5 finalists Kassy & Leo announce split

After less than six months of dating, and one on-screen cheating scandal, Kassy and Leo from Love Island USA Season 5 have split.

Season 5 of Love Island USA brought romance, tears, and drama. One couple that managed to bring all three in their on-screen journey was Leonardo Dionicio and Kassy Castillo.

The two were doing great in the competition until bombshell Johnnie Olivia showed up in Casa Amor. She successfully turned Leo’s head, and when those two didn’t work out, Kassy ended up rebounding with Johnnie in a shocking twist.

Nonetheless, Kassy and Leo found their way back to each other and ended up placing second in the finale, with Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli taking home the win.

When they left the villa the two seemed to still be smitten with each other and were even teasing the start of creating couples content on social media. Yet, months later, their relationship has sadly come to an end.

Have Love Island USA’s Kassy & Leo broke up?

On October 14, Leo took to his Instagram story to reveal that the two have decided to part ways after just a few months together.

“No bad blood between us, just simply wasn’t working anymore and distance was a big factor. Thank you all for the support through our journey this summer as we are both very grateful for the experience,” he wrote in the message.

For reference, Leonardo lives in Connecticut while Kassy currently lives in Texas.

She hasn’t publicly addressed their split as of yet and neither has the rest of the cast. And as far as fans know, this makes them the first Season 5 finale couple to break up.

To stay updated on Love Island USA and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.