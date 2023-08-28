Love Island Games: Where will the latest spin-off be filmed?

The Love Island franchise is expanding with a new spin-off set to premiere before the end of the year. But where will it be filmed?

Love Island’s former contestants will be making a return for an all-star spin-off; Love Island Games. Taking on a new format, the show will see US, UK, and Australian Islanders coupled up to compete for the title of Global Champions.

With another shot at finding love, contestants will have to compete in various romance challenges for a shot at taking home the crown. Maya Jama has been confirmed as the show’s host and commentator Iain Stirling will be returning as the announcer after working on both the US and UK versions of the show.

Filming for the spin-off will begin in October 2023 and the show is set to premiere on November 1 on Peacock. But where will Love Island Games take place?

Where will Love Island Games be filmed?

Love Island Games will see contestants flown to Fiji, a country known for its pristine lagoons, abundant snorkeling opportunities, and rugged palm-lined coast.

Fiji is where Love Island USA is filmed, though it remains to be seen whether contestants will be staying in the same villa.

So, get your calendars out, start crossing off the days, and let the games begin…

