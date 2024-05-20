Love Island USA: Which couples are still together?

Out of five seasons of dating and drama, less than a dozen couples from Love Island USA are still together.

Throughout the first five seasons of the show, Love Island USA has had some hits and misses in the romance department—well, mostly misses.

Multiple breakup announcements, including those of Season 5 finalists Kassy and Leo, have suggested that no couples formed during the villa have gone the distance.

But that’s not entirely true. In fact, there are a total of four couples who have managed to stay together outside of the villa.

Kyra Lizama & Will Moncada

The two met during Season 3, and while they finished in second place, they didn’t believe their relationship would work out. Notably, they temporarily broke up until they found their way back to each other in 2022 and have been together ever since.

Hannah Wright & Marco Donatelli

Instagram: loveislandusa

The Season 5 winners not only received $50,000 each for taking home the win, but they also found love in each other and are the only winners from the history of the USA spin-off who are still together.

Taylor Smith and Bergie Bergersen

Instagram: loveislandusa Bergie and his partner Taylor S.

At first glance, fans assumed that Bergie was a “pity” islander to be put in the villa. Still, he managed to start a relationship with Taylor that has lasted not only after Love Island but after he had to travel for Season 2 of The Traitors US.

Carmen and Kenzo Nudo

Instagram: loveislandusa Carmen made Kenzo question her loyalty after her Heart Rate Challenge performance.

Last but not least are Carmen and Kenzo, who officially labeled their relationship as exclusive on the show. Despite the Heart Rate Challenge during the fifth season that nearly put their romance in jeopardy, Carmen and Kenzo are still going strong.

Will any couples from Season 6 be added to this list? Check back after the season finale.