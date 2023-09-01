Love Island USA’s Kassy gives candid update on relationship with Leo

Love Island USA runner-up Kassy Castillo got candid in a one-on-one interview about her relationship with Leo Dionicio.

Love Island USA Season 5 came to an end last weekend when Hannah and Marco were crowned the winners.

Though there could only be one winning couple, fan-favorites Kassy and Leo placed second, with Bergie and Taylor, as well as Carmen and Kenzo, ranking behind them in third and fourth place.

Now that the islanders have all gone home, Kassy has revealed in a one-on-one interview what it was like for her in the villa after Leo cheated during the Casa Amor split.

Instagram: kass.c Kassy and Leo made a connection early on in the villa.

Kassy says she was her “best self” with Leo

Kassy and Leo had eyes for each other since the beginning of the show. Though Leo decided to pursue Anna earlier, causing Kassy to break it off with him, the two lovebirds found their way back together in the end.

Sure, there were kisses and intimate moments with other islanders before Kassy and Leo reunited, as Leo cheated on her with Johnnie when the villa was split up for Casa Amor, but Kassy eventually found it in her heart to forgive him.

And how could she not? After all, he did write Kassy a poem and courted her with besitos… and if there’s one thing we know about Kassy, it’s that besitos are her weak spot, especially from Leo!

Since being home from the villa, Kassy took the time to candidly open up to ET about her relationship with Leo while in Fiji, saying that although she had other options like Johnnie and Matia, she knew Leo was the one.

Instagram: loveislandusa Kassy shared a kiss with her short-lived flame, Johnnie.

She also opened up about how she forgave him for sleeping with Johnnie during Casa Amor, saying, “I chose Leo because I thought about who I’d be really sad about if they left the villa that night. I would have been more sad about Leo leaving because I truly loved the guy at that moment. I liked the version of myself I was with Leo. I was my best self.”

Kassy also revealed what it was like forming a love triangle with the same girl that Leo cheated on her with, saying, “I was nervous at first because I was still figuring out my feelings… I didn’t know how she was going to respond either, but I owed it to myself to explore any possible connections. I also forgot that I was on television, so at that moment I just went where my heart was taking me.”

Love Island USA Season 5 runner-up Kassy also shared that she and Leo left the villa together, ending up at a hotel. She also expressed what a relief it was to not be mic’d up or on camera while diving into her love for Leo, saying, “When we woke up the next morning we were so happy to be out because we didn’t have to hold anything back and we could just be honest with one another knowing we had our privacy.”

Instagram: kass.c Kassy and Leo have spent time together since Love Island USA Season 5 ended.

Most recently, the happy couple spent time together in California at Universal Studios. Kassy later took to Instagram to share a post captioned, “I had to visit Cali with my 4lifer… I can’t wait to share our journey with you guys.”

Though Love Island USA Season 5 has ended, fans can catch up with the ‘bombshell’ of a Season exclusively on Peacock, as all 37 episodes are available to watch at any time.