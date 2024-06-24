Love Island USA fans shocked after Season 6 boys lose it over double-elimination

Love Island USA fans were shocked after the boys began yelling at the girls in a Season 6 double-elimination.

In a shocking double-elimination in Episode 12 of Love Island USA Season 6, two Islanders were sent home – but three might be leaving.

While the girls voted for the one female they wanted to leave the Villa, the boys did the same for the one male they wanted gone.

First, it was Hakeem White who was axed in a unanimous decision made by the men.

And when the girls announced their decision, they too, unanimously voted. Though she was coupled up, and comfortably so, Andrea Carmona was voted out of the Villa.

Though Serena Page said that it was a “hard decision,” they ultimately decided to send Andrea home because they didn’t think she used her time wisely, as she only connected with Rob Rausch.

However, the boys were left in tears over the Bombshell leaving after her couple’s partner Rob said he’d be leaving with her despite not being voted off.

Not only that, but the boys began to yell at the girls for their shocking decision. “What the f*ck y’all?” Rob exclaimed.

“Why would you guys go for Andrea, she’s got one of the strongest connections in here,” added Aaron Evans.

He continued to argue that it “makes no sense,” adding, “So you’re gonna knock them because they found a connection in here?”

After airing, fans took to social media to react to the double-elimination, with many people commenting their dismay about the tumultuous ending.

“The way the boys raise their voices to the girls is actually concerning tho,” commented one fan.

“How the guys spoke to the girls during this. Hell no,” added another.

“Not agreeing doesn’t give you a right to yell over someone,” quipped a third.

Though the boys don’t agree, Andrea will definitely be leaving the Villa – and Rob might be following behind her.

To find out if he stays or goes, fans can tune into Love Island USA Season 6 on Peacock on Monday, June 24, at 9:00pm ET.