Love Island fans root for Kassy and Leo during Casa Amor intermingle

The villa of Love Island was just hit with 13 new bombshells, leaving couples like Kassy and Leo prey to the inevitable pheromones of love.

Love Island USA Season 5 has seen couples come and go, as Kassy and Leo who are now “closed off” were once broken up by fellow Islander Anna.

When Kassy and Leo reignited their flame, they weren’t too sneaky about it, as cast mates noticed their side conversations kept becoming more frequent.

Article continues after ad

Though they’ve withstood a couple of bombshells thus far, can the happy couple make it through the temptation of 13 new islanders?

Instagram: loveislandusa New male bombshells have entered the villa for Casa Amor.

Fans hope that Kassy and Leo win Love Island

As the villa becomes split into two, fans have rallied around both Kassy and Leo in hopes of longevity to their relationship.

Though Leo has held his own during the Casa Amor shake up where 13 new bombshells stormed the villa, Kassy is having a rather tough time.

The six new guys entered the villa before the seven new ladies, so Kassy was able to feel things out for herself before her counterpart Leo was able to find a spark with someone else.

Article continues after ad

Surprisingly enough, Kassy admitted to the island girls who she was attracted to out of the new guys, saying in her confessional that Rob was a “really good-looking guy” who also reminded her of being home.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Instagram: loveislandusa Kassy admits in her confessional that her head is spinning from new and good-looking contestants.

Though Kassy did gas up her relationship with Leo while conversing with Rob in Episode 20, saying, “With Leo it’s just different, he’s like the complete person as me. He’s just like me,” she did say to the girls that multiple Casa Amor guys were in the running, as she also called Matia “fine as f*ck.”

Article continues after ad

Fans, however, are rooting for Kassy and Leo, taking to Reddit to share their approval of their relationship. “When he said he walks around the house every day wondering where Kassy is and wanting to be around her. I’m rooting for them.”

While another commented their thoughts on if Leo would leave Kassy or not, saying, “I fully expected Leo to go wild in the Casa… but these last couple Episodes have me rethinking things. He seems like he’s actually genuinely fallen for her.”

Article continues after ad

Another Love Island fan credited the couple as their favorite relationship in the villa, saying that Kassy and Leo could “win it all” because they’re “clearly so into each other.”

Neither Kassy nor Leo have given in to their temptations as Casa Amor contestants try to lead them astray, but the bombshells did just enter the villa, so anything can happen. For fans of Love Island, Episode 21 airs at 9 PM tonight on Peacock where more details on the status of impulse will be revealed.